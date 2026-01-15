Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Special Facilities For Persons With Disabilities And Senior Citizens At 656 Polling Stations Boost Inclusive Voting

Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 see special facilities for persons with disabilities and senior citizens at 656 polling stations to promote inclusive voting | File Photo

Panvel, Jan 15: The general elections of the Panvel Municipal Corporation are being conducted at 656 polling stations for 78 seats. To increase the participation of persons with disabilities and senior citizens in this process, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has provided special facilities at polling stations.

Arrangements at polling centres

To ensure easy access to the polling centres, arrangements such as ramps, wheelchairs, additional temporary wooden ramps, assistance from volunteers and necessary guidance have been made available for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Positive response from voters

Due to this initiative, persons with disabilities and senior citizens are able to exercise their right to vote with ease. The Panvel Municipal Corporation is giving priority to an inclusive and accessible voting process equipped with such facilities. Persons with disabilities and senior voters have expressed their satisfaction with the efforts of the Municipal Corporation.

