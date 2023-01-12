Mumbai: City’s most awaited Lil Flea returns at Jio World Garden; here’s what all you can do | Lil Flea

Mumbai’s happiest flea market, The Lil Flea is coming back at the fantastic Jio World Garden, BKC after a long gap of almost 3 years. It is one of the most amazing event enjoyed by Mumbaikars and that they look forward to each year where they get to engage in shopping, eat good food, listen to music by best artists and do all creative things.

What’s there at The Lil Flea:

The country’s best homegrown brands that you won’t find in your usual malls is what you will get to see and buy stuff from, will be available here. There would also be delicious food brands and artisanal bakers that will make you wanting for more once you try them.

Music stage with the country’s best Indie bands

You will get to hear music by some absolute new undiscovered gems alongside some of the country’s best original music makers and live bands every evening.

A Festival Bar

An eclectic collection of the best of micro-breweries, new age Indian liquors, gin bars, choice of wines and whiskeys and festival cocktails are stocked for you at The Lil Flea.

Lil Collectives

Collectives that attempt to bring to you in carefully curated cohesive spaces an assortment of studio potters, artists, zine makers, artisans, conscious living products and health & beauty products in custom spaces for each of these will now be available for purchase.

Movies Under The Stars

You can grab some popcorn, your favourite drink, maybe a friend or two and wireless headphones. Plant yourself in the cushy surrounds and savour some of the best of world cinema every night at The Lil Flea. Movies are free with your ticket but you need to pre-register as there’s limited spaces per show.

One Lil Tree

You can collect free seeds or adopt some happy new plants to take back home.

Book Exchange

You can shop for well thumbed copies of pre-loved books and leave the best gifts you possibly can - books!

In addition to this, there will be loads of art, carnival games, board games, workshops for kids and adults, coffee bars, random fun experiences and a whole lot of happy lil things.

When: January 13th -15th & January 20th - 22nd

Where: Jio World Gardens, BKC

Price: ₹399 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

