Spoken Fest 4.0: Visitors create grand mess at Jio Garden despite dustbins placed at every point

Spoken Fest 4.0: Despite being educated, youngsters didn't learn to put trash in dustbins | FPJ

The first day of Spoken Fest 4.0 on November 19 was full of fun and flare at Jio Garden in BKC. The culture-fest witnessed massive crowd majority of it were youngsters. While it was pleasant to see the inclination of younger generation towards art, culture and literature, the premise was quite a sight with water bottles strewn around, scattered plates, and leftover food apart from heaps of garbage dumped during and after the event.

Kunal Jhawar, a poet and an engineer said, "The organisers did try to create awareness about sustainability and cleanliness and there were dustbins but it is about the people who aren't much conscious. People who throw the waste in dustbins should stop others too from throwing the trash here and there. It should be a conscious effort and if it can't happen then others really need to make them understand."

Naina, a student of Mumbai University who attended the fest said, "I could not believe that we, the youth of today are leaving food wastes on the ground. We speak a lot about cleanliness and protecting the environment but when it comes to implementation, we do nothing. There is no excuse for leaving trash on grounds when the venues have dustbins all around."

While Kunal's point may make sense, the point here is why do one needs to be guided about a simple things we all learn growing up and follow at our homes. Sadly, none of the attendees pay any heed to the trash scattered all across the campus.

Shantanu Anand, one of the organisers of Spoken Fest said, "Yes though that may be the case but there were people there for fixing up the same."