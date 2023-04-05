Navi Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw driver held for alleged murder of a woman, body found with injury marks

The accused was identified as Mohammad Ahmed Mohammad Ali Saine, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession and resident of Dahisar. | File Photo

Turbhe MIDC police arrested a 36-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly murdering a woman as she demanded money for establishing a physical relationship. The rickshaw driver refused to give money and when the woman insisted, he hit her with a cement concrete boulder on her head.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Ahmed Mohammad Ali Saine, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession and resident of Dahisar. He was arrested from Shilphata on March 26 and his police custody ended on April 5.

Body of victim found with injuries

The Turbhe MIDC police found a body of a woman aged between 30 to 35 years on March 22 morning around 10 am along the Mahape-Shilphata to Sati Devi village road near Advali-Bhutawali village under its jurisdiction. The woman was first noticed by villagers. There were injuries on her head and there was a cement-concrete block at the site. A case of murder was registered against an unidentified person under section 302 of IPC at Turbhe MIDC police.

Woman demanded money after establishing physical relation

The police checked CCTV footage of the area for three days and found a woman going that side in an auto-rickshaw. From the registration number of the auto-rickshaw, Saine was taken into custody and he was interrogated.

During the investigation, the police came to know that Saine brought the woman there and established a physical relation. In return, the woman demanded ₹1000 from him which Saine refused to give. This led to an argument between them and Saine hit the woman with a concrete-cement block at her head. The police added section 376 of IPC for rape against the accused.