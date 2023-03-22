Delhi Woman abducted, raped, and murdered in Haryana's Jhajjar, body found buried in ground

A young woman from Delhi was abducted and raped in Haryana's Jhajjar, news agency ANI reported. Later, she was murdered and her body was buried in the ground. The entire incident came to fore when the police caught a suspect. He revealed the entire incident to police, following which they removed the woman's body from the ground and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem. The deceased was a resident of the Narela area of Delhi and had been missing from her home for about a month and a half.

According to the police, the deceased woman had come to Rudiawas village in Jhajjar from Delhi on February 15th last month. Two young men from the same village kidnapped her and subjected her to sexual assault. Later, they killed her and buried her body in a field in the village. The reason for the woman's visit to the village is still unknown.

Investigating Officer, ASI Sandeep Kumar told news agency ANI, "She had come here, in Ruriawas on 15th Feb, of her own volition. She was abducted by a few men who raped & murdered her. They buried her. The body has been exhumed. Postmortem is being done. Further action will be done."

According to investigation officer ASI Sandeep Kumar, as soon as the information was received, the police immediately retrieved the body of the deceased by making the suspect identity the location, Dainik Bhaskar reported. The body was taken to the Jhajjar civil hospital for post-mortem. "Since the body was found in a heavily damaged state, it was referred to the PGIMS Rohtak for post-mortem examination," he said.