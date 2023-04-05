 Madhya Pradesh: One held for rape, conversion bid; aide on the run in Mhow
Complainant claimed that a Muslim man posed as Hindu to marry her. When his identity was revealed, he along with his brother raped her to force her to convert to Islam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): One man was arrested and another was on the run in connection with a case of alleged love jihad and rape case

According to reports, a woman of Depalpur had filed a complaint with Gautampura police station claiming that she fell in love with a person, who posed as Hindu, and married him. After marriage, she came to know that his real name was Irshad. She said that the truth about her husband’s religion was revealed only after the couple had a child.

Later, her husband and brother-in-law tried to force her to convert to Islam. When she refused, she was brutally assaulted. Later, her husband and brother-in-law also raped her repeatedly.

The Gautampura police filed a zero case and transferred it to Badgonda police station where a case was registered under sections 376, 376 (2) (n), 506, 34 Bhadvi 3 (2) (5) SC/ST Act and 3/5 Religious Freedom Act 2021.

Mhow SDOP Dilip Singh Chowdhary said that woman's brother-in-law Mukim alias Pappu's son Mohammad Aslam had been arrested, while her husband Irshad was on the run.

The complainant claimed that Irshad had introduced himself as Shakti and worked as a driver.

The woman told in the complaint that Irshad had told her name as Shakti. Both lived in a village of Khandwa.

