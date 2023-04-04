Madhya Pradesh: Khargone Collector holds meeting to prevent Indore bawdi-like accident

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed all divisional commissioners, collectors and SP to identify ancient wells and open bores across the state. The meeting held via video-conferencing aimed at preventing repeat of Indore’s bawdi accident that claimed 36 lives on Ram Navmi.

Later district collector Shivraj Singh Verma instructed all CEOs and CMOs to prepare a list of steps wells. On Monday, Verma chaired a time-limit (TL) meeting at the collectorate where he instructed officials to remain vigilant about wells and step wells that have been covered without filling. Khargone CMO said that district had nine step wells and 97 wells. All of them were no more in use. The collector later sought village-wise information of open tube wells at the earliest.

District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, additional collector JS Baghel, joint collector Shirali Jain and other district officers also attended the meeting. As many as 36 people had died after they fell into step-well after its roof caved-in at Beleshwar Mahadev temple in Indore during Ram-Navmi celebrations.

Collector also asked officials to redress CM Helpline complaints pending for more than 50 days. There are 461 complaints in district panchayat, 339 in urban bodies, 371 in revenue department, 157 in health department, 151 in public health engineering, 578 of NVDA department are pending. Verma also directed officials regarding preparations ahead of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit to Khargone district on April 14.