Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects EVM warehouse at collectorate in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma inspected EVM warehouse at collector office in Khargone on Tuesday. The inspection was conducted in the presence of representatives of political parties on the basis of standards set by Election Commission. Security arrangements, maintenance of EVMs and other parameters were also reviewed by him. He also inspected treasury's strong room.

Verma guided the authority to ensure compliance with EC instructions related to the maintenance of EVMs. He also asked district deputy election officer Shirali Jain, to send the report to the state election department.

The report of EVM warehouse has to be submitted to the state election department related to the maintenance of technical equipment. Election supervisor GL Bhalse, treasury officer Anand Patle, Jitendra Yadav of BJP, Dinesh Patel of Congress and Vasudev Vishnole of CPM also accompanied him.