Madhya Pradesh: Man from Khargone arrested with 20 firearms, live cartridges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a man from Khargone with 20 firearms, an official said on Monday. He was on the run in an Arms Act case and the police had announced a bounty of Rs 5000 for his arrest.

The accused is being questioned by the police to gather information about other people involved in such crimes and the source from where he procured these arms.

According to a crime branch officer, acting on a tip-off, the accused was caught near Akash Nagar. The accused was identified as Nanak Singh Chhabra, a resident of Gogawa in Khargone district. He was allegedly going somewhere to deliver the firearms.

During a search, the crime branch officers recovered 20 firearms, 2 live cartridges and a bike from him. He could not show any licence or documents to carry the firearms. He allegedly confessed to supplying the firearms in the city and other districts as well.

The value of recovered goods is about Rs 9 lakh. He was booked by the crime branch under section 25 (1) (a), 27 of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway.

The accused was earlier booked by the Tejaji Nagar police for his involvement in an Arms Act case a few months ago. He was hiding in the city but he could not be arrested by the police for a long time so the police announced a bounty of Rs 5000 for his arrest.