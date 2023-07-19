Navi Mumbai: APMC Traders Demand Repair Of Dilapidated Onion-Potato Market Instead Of Demolition

APMC Market in Navi Mumbai | (PTI Photo)

Traders of Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi have demanded that the Onion-Potato market should be repaired instead of being demolished. There are around 200 galas that are in dilapidated condition and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued notices to vacate the dangerous structure.

APMC failed to reconstruct structure after 2005 order

According to an order in July 12, 2005 structure of the onion and potato market was to be reconstructed. However, the APMC failed to comply with the order. Meanwhile, in structural audits carried out in January 2004 and 2019 by Structurewell Designers and Consultants Pvt. Ltd., they have found that all 234 shops in the onion and potato market fell under C2B category not C1. It means that they are not highly dangerous. If proper repairs and maintenance are carried out, the market structures can remain sound for the next 20 years.

Meanwhile, gala holders maintained and ensured that that there should not be any accidents or mishaps in the market between 2005 and 2022. They took measures to protect the buildings by covering their roofs with rain sheets, preventing leakage and seepage.

In light of these issues, it has been suggested that the APMC should address the weakened slabs in the common canteen, toilet, and adjoining areas of the onion and potato market.

Demolition notice issued for central facility building in Spice market

Meanwhile, the central facility building in Spice market in APMC was deemed extremely dangerous, and a demolition notice has been issued. However, some shop owners have refused to vacate and have sought help from MLA Ganesh Naik and MLA Shashikant Shinde to find a solution.

Following discussions, MLA Ganesh Naik and MLA Shashikant Shinde held a meeting on Thursday at the Market Committee office with representatives from APMC and the municipal administration.

Ashok Dak, former chairman of APMC Bazaar Committee, stated, "Once the structural inspection report is available, is it possible to repair the building promptly? Alternatively, a unanimous decision should be made to completely demolish the building.”