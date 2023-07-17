 Navi Mumbai: Anti Narcotic Unit Nabs 27-Year-Old Drug Seller From APMC; Seizes MD Worth ₹15.11 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Anti Narcotic Unit Nabs 27-Year-Old Drug Seller From APMC; Seizes MD Worth ₹15.11 Lakh

Navi Mumbai: Anti Narcotic Unit Nabs 27-Year-Old Drug Seller From APMC; Seizes MD Worth ₹15.11 Lakh

Khan was roaming suspiciously along the footpath. Upon searching him, the police found a transparent plastic bag containing cream-coloured powder, which turned out to be the methaqualone drug.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay

The Anti-Narcotic Unit of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly trying to sell methaqualone (MD drug), near Satra Plaza in APMC. The police also seized 151.17 grams of the drug worth ₹15.11 lakh.

The arrested accused was identified as Arshad Karan Khan and he was caught with the contraband on Friday morning.

Based on a tip-off received that a drug deal would take place in front of Balaji Decor shop at Satra Plaza building in Vashi, Senior Police Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary and his team laid a trap in the early hours of Friday. Around 2:30 AM, when Khan came with the drug, he was detained by the Anti-Narcotics Squad. Khan was roaming suspiciously along the footpath. Upon searching him, the police found a transparent plastic bag containing cream-coloured powder, which turned out to be the methaqualone drug.

Khan was arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Read Also
As Navi Mumbai International Airport Comes Up; Panvel Congress Organises Training Camp For...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

We Need Action On Ground To Reverse Climate Change: Subhajit Mukherjee

We Need Action On Ground To Reverse Climate Change: Subhajit Mukherjee

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Do You Need Permission Before Making Structural Changes? Know Here

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Do You Need Permission Before Making Structural Changes? Know Here

Navi Mumbai: Anti Narcotic Unit Nabs 27-Year-Old Drug Seller From APMC; Seizes MD Worth ₹15.11...

Navi Mumbai: Anti Narcotic Unit Nabs 27-Year-Old Drug Seller From APMC; Seizes MD Worth ₹15.11...

As Navi Mumbai International Airport Comes Up; Panvel Congress Organises Training Camp For...

As Navi Mumbai International Airport Comes Up; Panvel Congress Organises Training Camp For...

Fees due: School ‘Withheld’ SSC Result And Leaving Certificate For Over Two Years

Fees due: School ‘Withheld’ SSC Result And Leaving Certificate For Over Two Years