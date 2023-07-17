Navi Mumbai: Anti Narcotic Unit Nabs 27-Year-Old Drug Seller From APMC; Seizes MD Worth ₹15.11 Lakh

Pixabay

The Anti-Narcotic Unit of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly trying to sell methaqualone (MD drug), near Satra Plaza in APMC. The police also seized 151.17 grams of the drug worth ₹15.11 lakh.

The arrested accused was identified as Arshad Karan Khan and he was caught with the contraband on Friday morning.

Based on a tip-off received that a drug deal would take place in front of Balaji Decor shop at Satra Plaza building in Vashi, Senior Police Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary and his team laid a trap in the early hours of Friday. Around 2:30 AM, when Khan came with the drug, he was detained by the Anti-Narcotics Squad. Khan was roaming suspiciously along the footpath. Upon searching him, the police found a transparent plastic bag containing cream-coloured powder, which turned out to be the methaqualone drug.

Khan was arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

