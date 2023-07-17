 As Navi Mumbai International Airport Comes Up; Panvel Congress Organises Training Camp For Project-Affected Youths
The work of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project in Panvel will soon be completed, generating thousands of jobs.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
In order to make the project-affected youths eligible to acquire jobs in the airport area, a service training camp was organised by Panvel Congress at the Congress Bhawan on July 15. |

The training programme

The camp also celebrated World Youth Skills Day with the noble intention of providing various employment opportunities to the locals in the airport project. The camp received a good response from beneficiaries in and around Panvel.

The training programme was organised by Panvel Congress District in association with Bold Wing Training Institute and the brainchild of the initiative was senior Congress leader GR Patil.

At present, there are 131 airports in India and 225 airports will be built by 2025. Maharashtra will have three new airports soon. G R Patil expressed that due to the initiative of the Congress party, youth who will be trained in this programme will be eligible for job vacancies in the airport.

After the camp, 50 workers including social activist Ramzan Shaikh publicly joined the Congress party. Along with this, the supporters of Elias Sheikh and BJP's Ganpat Mhatre from Khanda village also joined the Congress party. 

