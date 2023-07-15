Navi Mumbai: PMC To Offer Specialists' Consultation At Primary Health Centre

After keeping the primary health centre till open 10 pm, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide expert doctors once a week. As per the decision, the civic body will make available MD Physician, Paediatrician, and Gynecologist, once a week at the primary health center and Apla Dawakhana.

Similarly, services of a Dermatologist, Ophthalmologist, Otolaryngologist, and Psychiatrist will be available once a fortnight.

Municipal corporation has strengthened medical services

The Corporation had started the second session of the OPD from 2 pm to 10.00 pm in the civic Primary Health Center to facilitate visit for people who work during the day.

“Soon, seven types of health services will be provided at our dispensary at Kharghar and Gaondevi Urban Primary Health Center 1 in the municipal area, and health extension centers at Kalamboli, Kharghar, Kamothe, Palekhurd from 5 pm to 9 pm. In this, the services of MD Physician, Paediatrician, and Gynecologist, will be provided once a week, and Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngologist, and Psychiatrist will be provided once a fortnight.

After the start of this service, this information will be made available in every civil primary health center as well as on the official website of the municipal corporation,” said a senior civic official.

“The PMC is focusing on medical health services in infrastructure. In order to raise the standard of health of the citizens of the PMC area, the services at the Civil Primary Health Center have been started from 10 am to 10 pm. Along with this, seven types of specialist doctors will soon join the service of citizens in five primary health centers. Citizens should take advantage of this service,” said Ganesh Deshmukh, Commissioner of PMC.

Citizens need to take great care of their health during rainy season

Meanwhile, Dr. Anand Gosavi, Chief Medical Health Officer said that currently, the incidence of getting sick is high in rainy season and citizens should take care of their health. “If necessary, go to the nearest urban primary health center between 10-2 in the morning and 2-10 in the afternoon and take advantage of the health services. Around 40 types of blood tests are being conducted in the municipal civic primary health center and citizens should take advantage of this."

