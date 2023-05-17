Navi Mumbai: PMC to keep primary health centres open till 10 pm for working people

Panvel Municipal Corporation |

Navi Mumbai: Poor people living in remote areas under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) now have access to extended health services until 10 pm, as the civic administration has decided to keep Primary Health Centres open in the late evening. This decision was made during a meeting held on Tuesday, which was attended by Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

According to senior civic officials, the objective of extending the operating hours of the health centres is to ensure that individuals who cannot visit during the day due to work commitments can still receive medical services. "Daily wage workers prioritize their work as their livelihood depends on their daily income. They can visit the health centres after work," explained Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar.

5 additional employees hired by civic body

The civic body has already hired five additional employees for each health centre, including a medical officer, lab technician, pharmacist, nurse, and housekeeping staff.

During the meeting at the civic headquarters, the newly recruited staff received an orientation from Deputy Municipal Commissioner Pawar regarding their roles at the health centres.

Recently, the corporation inaugurated three new Civil Primary Health Centres and four Health Extension Centres. Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, during the inauguration, stated that all primary health centres would soon operate until 10 pm, taking into consideration the fact that ordinary citizens work throughout the day and may only be able to visit the hospital in the evening.

Services implemented at 6 urban primary health centres from May 16

Consequently, this service has been implemented in six urban primary health centres starting from May 16. In the upcoming days, the Outpatient Department (OPD) will be conducted through the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) from 10 am to 2 pm in all Civic Primary Health Centres and Arogyavardhini Centre. From 2 pm to 10 pm, OPD services will be provided through the newly recruited officers and staff. Municipal Commissioner Deshmukh has urged citizens to take advantage of this extended service.

Municipal Primary Health Centres offer a range of healthcare services, including health consultations, primary healthcare, emergency services, infectious disease treatment, non-communicable disease treatment, high blood pressure and diabetes screening and prevention, fever clinics, antenatal care, newborn care, routine immunization, Covid vaccination, and counseling services. Additionally, a free laboratory diagnostic test scheme is available, along with medicine services.

