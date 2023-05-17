 Navi Mumbai news: Panvel Bar Council chief holds talks with MLA Prashant Thakur, seeks 2 additional floors in court building
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai news: Panvel Bar Council chief holds talks with MLA Prashant Thakur, seeks 2 additional floors in court building

Navi Mumbai news: Panvel Bar Council chief holds talks with MLA Prashant Thakur, seeks 2 additional floors in court building

During the meeting, Adv. Bhujbal highlighted the current situation. He said that the existing court in Panvel accommodates the Civil Judge Senior Level, and District and High Sessions Courts and there are more than 45,000 pending cases.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur |

Navi Mumbai: Advocate Manoj Bhujbal, President of the Panvel Bar Council, held a meeting with MLA Prashant Thakur to discuss the need for the construction of an additional floor in the existing building. He discussed financial provisions for additional two floors with courtrooms.

During the meeting, Adv. Bhujbal highlighted the current situation. He said that the existing court in Panvel accommodates the Civil Judge Senior Level, and District and High Sessions Courts and there are more than 45,000 pending cases.

“There are currently six courts, including the Civil Court and First-Class Magistrate Panvel, in a new building. Additionally, there are four courts for the Civil Judge Senior Level and four courts for the District and High Sessions Court. In total, 15 courts, including one POCSO court, are operating at full capacity," he said.

Bhujbal sought additional courtrooms due to caseload of pending cases

He stressed the need for additional courtrooms due to the high number of pending cases. "The existing court halls in Panvel are insufficient, leading to numerous challenges in the functioning of the courts. To address these issues, it is necessary to construct two more floors in the new court building and create additional courtrooms," said Advocate Bhujbal.

Panvel MLA Thakur assured that he would prioritize this matter and take necessary action as soon as possible. Secretary Adv. Prahlad Khopkar, Member Adv. Bhushan Mhatre, Adv. Sandeep Batwal, and other dignitaries were present during the meeting.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Biker overspeeding under alcohol influence hits senior citizen in Vashi market,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai news: Panvel Bar Council chief holds talks with MLA Prashant Thakur, seeks 2 additional...

Navi Mumbai news: Panvel Bar Council chief holds talks with MLA Prashant Thakur, seeks 2 additional...

Panvel News: Kabaddi League to be held in Kamothe to mark birthday of former House leader Paresh...

Panvel News: Kabaddi League to be held in Kamothe to mark birthday of former House leader Paresh...

Navi Mumbai News: PMC to keep primary health centres open till 10 pm

Navi Mumbai News: PMC to keep primary health centres open till 10 pm

Mumbai news: Western Railway vigilance busts ticket black market racket; 1 nabbed, mastermind...

Mumbai news: Western Railway vigilance busts ticket black market racket; 1 nabbed, mastermind...

Mumbai news: Woman sits with her feet on local train seat; netizens react on picture shared by...

Mumbai news: Woman sits with her feet on local train seat; netizens react on picture shared by...