Navi Mumbai news: Panvel Bar Council chief holds talks with MLA Prashant Thakur, seeks 2 additional floors in court building

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur |

Navi Mumbai: Advocate Manoj Bhujbal, President of the Panvel Bar Council, held a meeting with MLA Prashant Thakur to discuss the need for the construction of an additional floor in the existing building. He discussed financial provisions for additional two floors with courtrooms.

During the meeting, Adv. Bhujbal highlighted the current situation. He said that the existing court in Panvel accommodates the Civil Judge Senior Level, and District and High Sessions Courts and there are more than 45,000 pending cases.

“There are currently six courts, including the Civil Court and First-Class Magistrate Panvel, in a new building. Additionally, there are four courts for the Civil Judge Senior Level and four courts for the District and High Sessions Court. In total, 15 courts, including one POCSO court, are operating at full capacity," he said.

Bhujbal sought additional courtrooms due to caseload of pending cases

He stressed the need for additional courtrooms due to the high number of pending cases. "The existing court halls in Panvel are insufficient, leading to numerous challenges in the functioning of the courts. To address these issues, it is necessary to construct two more floors in the new court building and create additional courtrooms," said Advocate Bhujbal.

Panvel MLA Thakur assured that he would prioritize this matter and take necessary action as soon as possible. Secretary Adv. Prahlad Khopkar, Member Adv. Bhushan Mhatre, Adv. Sandeep Batwal, and other dignitaries were present during the meeting.