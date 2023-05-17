 Navi Mumbai: Biker overspeeding under alcohol influence hits senior citizen in Vashi market, 63-year-old man dies
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A 63-year-old man died after a motorbike hit him at Annapurna Chowk in APMC Market last week. The incident took place when the senior citizen was crossing the road at midnight.

The APMC police arrested the 43-year-old accused of rash driving causing death. According to police, the accused was identified as Raja Ramesh Shah and he was riding the motorbike under the influence of alcohol.  

The deceased was identified as Pratap Gajra, a resident of Kopri village working at the APMC. The fatal accident happened when he was returning home after work.

According to police, Gajra was seriously injured and was taken to the municipal hospital in Vashi. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

