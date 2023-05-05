Who is Agastay Chauhan? YouTuber and bike racer from Dehradun dies while trying to speed up to 300kmph

Who is Agastay Chauhan? | Instagram

Agastay Chauhan, a YouTuber with more than one million subscribers on the platform and hailed by many bike enthusiasts, died in a horrific road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Wednesday when Chauhan was riding his Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R from Agra to Delhi.

The biker met with an accident allegedly after trying to speed up on the roadway and reach the speed of 300 kmph. He lost control of the vehicle and it hit the divider where he died of head injuries after his helmet broke into pieces.

The accident reportedly took place at 47 Mile point, which falls under the Tappal police station area in Aligarh.

The last video uploaded by the YouTuber who hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand notified netizens about his road trip to Delhi. Agastay said he is headed to Delhi where he will check how fast the bike can go.

"I will take it to 300 kmph and see if it can go beyond that," he said in the video while expressing excitement and fear. His death saddened fans and followers who took to the comments section of his social media. They wrote, "You Always Live In Our Heart Bro... Legends Never Die," following condolence messages.