 Mumbai News: 12 MU Colleges Granted 'Empowered' Autonomy, to Become More Independent
These colleges will be able to issue joint degrees with MU, that will have both the college and the university's names and logos.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has granted 'empowered' autonomy to 12 affiliated colleges, paving the way for these colleges to award degrees, start new programmes, fix fees for courses, design curriculum and prescribe rules for admissions, among other privileges.

These institutes include Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College, Navi Mumbai, BK Birla College, Kalyan, KJ Somaiya College, Vidyavihar, Sophia College for Women, Peddar Road, Mithibai College, Vile Parle, St. Xavier's College, Fort, Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College, Ghatkopar, Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga, Jai Hind College, Churchgate, Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Andheri and SIES College, Sion. 

These colleges will be able to issue joint degrees with MU, that will have both the college and the university's names and logos. The empowered autonomous status will remain valid for the next 10 years.

Under the empowered autonomy scheme, introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2018, institutions with a grading of 3.51 and above in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s 4-point scale are considered for autonomy without an on-site visit by an expert committee. Autonomy is also be accorded for a period of 10 years, instead of six years validity period for regular autonomy.

In May, the Maharashtra government had notified the rules and process for granting empowered autonomy to colleges in the state, following which the university received 13 applications for this status. The varsity found 12 of these applications to be eligible and they were given 'empowered' tag following approval of its statutory bodies Academic Council and Management Council.

