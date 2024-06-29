Navi Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Traffic Constable Killed In Road Accident

Traffic Constable Arun Shyamrao Karle |

A 57 year old former serviceman who was now a traffic constable, was killed in a road accident on Friday morning while he was going home on his bike along with his wife. The deceased, identified as Arun Shyamrao Karle, constable attached with Kalamboli unit, had his weekly off on Friday. A resident of Newali village in Panvel, Karle had gone to Panvel city along with his wife on Friday morning.

While he was going back home from Panvel City, while crossing Temode village beneath Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a dumper rammed into him at the turning seriously injuring him. The couple were being taken to the hospital by the locals and on the way Karle succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while his wife Anita, who received injuries, is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Read Also 22-Year-Old Police Aspirant Dies in Road Accident Near Nashik

“He had retired from Army as a Major and then joined police force. He was to get retired next year. He has two sons of which elder one is married and the younger one is working in a private firm. He was a very hardworking and committed staff of my unit,” Kalamboli traffic incharge, Police Inspector Haribhau Bankar, said.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Tragic Incidents: 2 Men Killed In Separate Road Accidents

The case has been registered with Khandeshwar police and the driver of the dumper identified as Ravi Prakash Chaudhary (24) has been booked by the police for rash driving and negligence causing death.