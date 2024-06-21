 Navi Mumbai Tragic Incidents: 2 Men Killed In Separate Road Accidents
In the first accident that was reported on Thursday at around 9am, Nilesh Shejwal (40), lost his life after his four-wheeler rammed onto a dumper parked on the road at Belapur. The accident occurred at 9 am at the entrance of the CBD Belapur flyover situated on the Sion- Panvel Highway.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Tragic Incidents: 2 Men Killed In Separate Road Accidents | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In two separate incidents of accidents, two men have reportedly died in Navi Mumbai on single day.

In the first accident that was reported on Thursday at around 9am, Nilesh Shejwal (40), lost his life after his four-wheeler rammed onto a dumper parked on the road at Belapur. The accident occurred at 9 am at the entrance of the CBD Belapur flyover situated on the Sion- Panvel Highway.

The dumper was parked on the left side of the road just few feet away from the flyover. Shejwal’s four wheeler crashed onto the parked dumper resulting to grievous injuries causing death. The driver of the dumper fled from the spot and a case is registered with CBD Belapur police.

In the second incident reported at 2.22 pm, Manish Shelke (26), rode his electric scooty rashly that resulted in the accident. His biked skid and both Shelke and the pillion rider Akash Jamadar (26) fell, causing injuries to Jamadar and death of Shelke.

The accident happened on the over bridge from Kalamboli to Palaspe situated on the old Mumbai Pune Highway. The accident has been registered with Panvel City police against the deceased Shelke for rash driving.

