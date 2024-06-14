Thane Accident: 2 Lives Claimed in Separate Road Accidents Over Two Days In Bhiwandi

Mumbai News: 2 Lives Claimed in Separate Road Accidents Over Two Days In Bhiwandi |

Thane: A 38-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Bhiwandi on June 12. The incident took place at Mankoli village near Mankoli Bridge on Wednesday, said Narpoli police. The deceased has been identified as Shivdhan Mishra, 38, who lived in Bhiwandi and originally belonged to Uttar Pradesh. The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot.

Police said that Mishra was crossing the road when an unknown vehicle recklessly hit him and fled the scene. Mishra was lying in a pool of blood. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the local police about the accident. Mishra was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Police said that a case was registered at Narpoli police station under Section 304(A) (Causing death by negligence) and Section 279 (Rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Narpoli police stated that they are taking the help of CCTV footage installed in the nearby vicinity and will send the vehicle number to the RTO office to identify the owner.

The second incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Shantinagar police station on Thursday.

A 30-year-old biker was killed, and the pillion rider was injured after being hit by an ST bus near Sai Baba Temple on Kalyan Road in Bhiwandi, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nooruddin Shaikh, 30, and the injured person is Juber Khan, 36, who lived in the Shashtrinagar area of Bhiwandi. Khan was riding pillion, and Shaikh, who was the rider, was going to Bhiwandi from Mankoli when the ST bus hit them from behind. Both were taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where Shaikh was declared dead upon arrival.

Arun Gholap, Assistant Police Inspector at Shantinagar police station, said, "As per the statement of the bus driver, the biker was overtaking the bus. They skidded due to rain and the gap between the concrete roads. Shaikh fell on the right side and suffered head injuries, while Khan fell off on the other side and sustained minor injuries. We will investigate how the accident happened and record the statements of witnesses in this matter." Gholap further added that bus driver Shankar Kamble was arrested, produced in court, and remanded into magistrate custody.