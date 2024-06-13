 Goa: Multiple-Vehicle Accident Injures 3 At Dramapur; 2nd Accident In Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Multiple-Vehicle Accident Injures 3 At Dramapur; 2nd Accident In Week

Goa: Multiple-Vehicle Accident Injures 3 At Dramapur; 2nd Accident In Week

According to Abdul Karim, the car driver involved, the accident was triggered by a female rider allegedly crossing the road without checking for oncoming traffic.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

An accident involving four vehicles—one car, two bikes, and a goods carrier has left three people injured at Dramapur. 

Statement Of One Of The Drivers Involved

According to Abdul Karim, the car driver involved, the accident was triggered by a female rider allegedly crossing the road without checking for oncoming traffic.

Read Also
Goa: Parents in Chinchinim Village Distressed By Fraudulent Calls Targeting Schoolchildren
article-image

Karim, who sustained minor injuries to his hand, claimed that the woman's sudden crossing led to a chaotic collision involving multiple vehicles. “I tried to avoid hitting her but she suddenly came in the way,” said Karim

Karim's wife lost consciousness due to the impact and was rushed to the hospital with the other injured. 

This is the second accident in less than a week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South Goa District Collector Directs PWD To Install Rumbler Sticks At Accident-Prone Area Within 30...

South Goa District Collector Directs PWD To Install Rumbler Sticks At Accident-Prone Area Within 30...

Goa: Multiple-Vehicle Accident Injures 3 At Dramapur; 2nd Accident In Week

Goa: Multiple-Vehicle Accident Injures 3 At Dramapur; 2nd Accident In Week

Goa: Sao Jose de Areal Villagers Call On Authorities To Clear Scrap Spilling Onto Roads From...

Goa: Sao Jose de Areal Villagers Call On Authorities To Clear Scrap Spilling Onto Roads From...

Goa: Parents in Chinchinim Village Distressed By Fraudulent Calls Targeting Schoolchildren

Goa: Parents in Chinchinim Village Distressed By Fraudulent Calls Targeting Schoolchildren

Goa: Konkan Railway Corporation Pulls Plug On Rent-A-Bike Plan; Scraps E-Tender

Goa: Konkan Railway Corporation Pulls Plug On Rent-A-Bike Plan; Scraps E-Tender