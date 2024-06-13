Goa: Multiple-Vehicle Accident Injures 3 At Dramapur; 2nd Accident In Week

An accident involving four vehicles—one car, two bikes, and a goods carrier has left three people injured at Dramapur.

Statement Of One Of The Drivers Involved

According to Abdul Karim, the car driver involved, the accident was triggered by a female rider allegedly crossing the road without checking for oncoming traffic.

Karim, who sustained minor injuries to his hand, claimed that the woman's sudden crossing led to a chaotic collision involving multiple vehicles. “I tried to avoid hitting her but she suddenly came in the way,” said Karim

Karim's wife lost consciousness due to the impact and was rushed to the hospital with the other injured.

This is the second accident in less than a week.