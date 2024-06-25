22-Year-Old Police Aspirant Dies in Road Accident Near Nashik | Representational Image

A 22-year-old candidate, on his way to a police recruitment test, tragically lost his life when his two-wheeler was struck by a speeding cargo truck near the Nandur Naka area. The incident has been registered at the Adgaon police station.

The deceased, identified as Kunal Ramdas Karmal, a resident of Karanji in Kopargaon tehsil, Ahmednagar, had applied for the post of constable in the city police. Karmal was traveling to Nashik for a ground test scheduled for Monday morning.

Due to a lack of accommodation in the city, he had set off from Karanji on his two-wheeler late at night. He entered Nashik around 5am via the Sinnar-Shirdi Road through Vavi. The accident occurred while he was on his way to the stadium.

Kramal sustained severe injuries in the collision. His friend, Dhiraj Gaikwad, immediately rushed him to the district hospital, where medical officials declared him dead. The untimely demise of Kunal Karmal, who was on his way to a police recruitment test, has caused widespread outrage. The Adgaon police are conducting further investigations into the incident.