Marathwada News: Two Stop Car, Steal ₹26.5L, Police Recruitment PT On Wednesday In Latur |

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons robbed ₹26.5 lakh after stopping a car in Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday evening, a police official said.

The incident, which was captured by CCTV cameras and footage of which went viral, took place near Eidgah Maidan in Deglur, he added.

"Two persons stopped a car being driven by complainant Kamlakar Narbhage, who had withdrawn cash from a bank. They took out the bag containing the cash and fled on their motorcycle. A case of robbery has been registered and efforts are on to trace and nab the duo," the Deglur police station official said.

Latur: PT to be held on Wed

The cancelled physical test for police recruitment in Latur was postponed due to rain on June 24. The Superintendent of Police in Latur, Somay Munde, informed that the same test would be conducted today, June 26, at the police headquarters in Latur at 4 am. Munde has appealed to aspirants to be present there on time. The recruitment process is being implemented in three phases, including a physical test, a written test, and a skill test. The minimum educational qualification for candidates is passing class twelfth.