Navi Mumbai: 484 out of 1500 proposed CCTV cameras installed, 19 operational

Navi Mumbai: The work of installation of over 1,500 CCTV cameras across Navi Mumbai to control crime and ensure safety is underway and around 484 cameras have already been installed, informed civic administration. If the installation process goes the same, all CCTV cameras will become operational before the end of 2023.

To increase safety, the general body of NMMC cleared a proposal to install around 1,500 CCTV cameras in the city in 2018. However, the installation was delayed due to various reasons, including Covid restrictions.

Direction to complete the work speedily

City Engineer Sanjay Desai inspected the ongoing work and directed the contractor and concerned officials to complete the work speedily. He informed that a total of 484 CCTV cameras have already been installed and 19 CCTV cameras have started functioning on an experimental basis. Tata Advanced Systems is installing CCTV cameras.

According to Tata Advanced Systems Limited, the CCTV project being implemented in a modern city like Navi Mumbai is a matter of pride and this will give a new dimension to the security of the city.

High-definition cameras

Under the project, CCTV cameras are being installed at 540 locations in the NMMC area. “High-definition cameras are being installed at high-traffic roads, bus depots, markets, parks, grounds, busy NMMC offices, Palm Beach road, Thane Belapur Road, and Sion Panvel highway among others in the city.

Talking about the feature of CCTV cameras, a senior civic official said that these cameras include 954 fixed cameras and 165 Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras that capture 360-degree panoramic images. Apart from this, 9 thermal cameras are being installed in view of marine security keeping in view the security of coastal areas under the NMMC area.

Apart from this, 96 evidence cameras which are very important for the police department are being installed at 24 main traffic junctions and 288 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are also being installed. With this ANPR camera, number plates on vehicles can be read automatically. After the implementation of this system, penalty invoices with photos will be sent directly to motorists' homes who break signals and violate other traffic rules.

Upcoming monitoring rooms

In addition, a public announcement system is being installed at 24 traffic junctions and this will facilitate to convey of important instructions to the citizens from the CCTV control room in terms of the emergency system.

Meanwhile, the work on the main central control room (Integrated Command and Control Centre) of the CCTV system is going on at NMMC headquarters and this will be connected to the special room at Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. A similar monitoring room will be in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle 1.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)