Mumbai: Fire breaks out in single-storey building in Borivali West; no injuries reported | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a single-storey structure at Vichare Compound in Borivali West on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was brought under control by 8 pm. No one was reported to be injured in the incident.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm in the ground-plus-one structure at Vichare Compound in MHB Colony. After receiving an alert the officials of Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police and the officials of R Central ward rushed to the spot. The fire brigade immediately began the fire-fighting operations to control the fire.

Four fire engines along with other fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and the fire was brought under control after firefighting operations of four hours. "The structure were godown of ply wood. When we went there, no one was inside the sheds, the fire is under control and cooling operations is going on. The exact cause of fire will be known after the investigation," said the fire official of Borivali fire station.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)