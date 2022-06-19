Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Borivali highrise; no injuries

A level-2 fire broke out, on Sunday, at a high rise building in Borivali East, the firebrigade informed, stating that no casualties were reported and it took almost five hours to douse the fire.

The incident occurred around 12.30am at the ground plus 15 floor high rise building Dheeraj Tavera Tower, located at Ram Narayan Thakur Road, Siddharth Nagar, Borivali East.

Mumbai Fire chief, Hemant Parab, said, “The fire started in one of the flats on the 14th floor and the smoke spread on the 13th and 15th floor as well. Total 12 persons were rescued by the firefighters, two from the 15th floor and 10 from 14th floor; no injuries have been reported.”

“The fire safety system of the high rise was in working condition which helped in dousing off the fire and reducing the chances of injuries. Also, the cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation,” added the fire chief.

According to the fire department, a total of four water hose pipe lines were used to extinguish the fire.

“Due to the blaze and heavy smoke, the fire was extinguished almost after five hours by 4.45 am. The fire was mainly confined to electric wiring, electric installations, wooden furniture, cloths, household articles, curtains, bed, mattress, doors & windows, etc,” said a fire officer.