 Mumbai Fire Tragedy: 3 Killed In Overnight Blaze At House In Goregaon
Mumbai Fire Tragedy: 3 Killed In Overnight Blaze At House In Goregaon

Mumbai Fire Tragedy: 3 Killed In Overnight Blaze At House In Goregaon

Three people died after a fire broke out in a house at Bhagat Singh Nagar in Mumbai’s Goregaon West late Friday night, fire officials said. The victims were asleep and could not escape in time. In a separate incident, a fire at a residential building in Parel was controlled within an hour, with no injuries reported.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: Three members of a family died tragically after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-one-storey structure in Goregaon West in the early hours of Saturday. The victims were asleep when the blaze erupted. Local residents attempted to douse the fire using buckets of water before the arrival of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), but their efforts proved futile and the family could not be rescued.

Mumbai News: Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported
article-image

The fire was reported at around 3 am on Saturday in a ground-plus-one-storey structure at Bhagat Singh Nagar, Rajaram Lane, near Janata Stores in Goregaon West. The blaze was confined to electrical wiring and household articles on the ground floor, and to wearing apparel belonging to three persons—two men and one woman—on the first floor. The exact room number could not be ascertained.

Local residents initially attempted to extinguish the fire using buckets of water before the arrival of the MFB. Firefighters later brought the blaze under control by using water buckets after cutting off the electric supply. All three occupants were rescued by firemen and rushed to Trauma Care Hospital in a police van and a private vehicle.

Unfortunately, the three burn victims were declared brought dead by the resident medical officer at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Harshada Pawaskar (19), Kushal Pawaskar (12), and Sanjog Pawaskar (48). The fire was brought under control by 3.16 am. The exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation, a fire official said.

