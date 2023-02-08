Thane: Over 27,000 aspiring homebuyers visit CREDAI-MCHI exhibition, loans worth ₹970 crore sanctioned

Thane: The CREDAI-MCHI Thane property exhibition organised by the MCHI committee members of Thane from 3rd February to 6th February, 2023 at Raymond Ground in Thane received a very good response from Thanekars as well aspiring homebuyers from the surrounding areas.

Around 27,465 aspiring homebuyers visited the exhibition in four days and loans worth ₹970 crores were sanctioned by the participating banks. Also 376 people registered for home purchase.

In this exhibition, housing options were made available to the consumers for all three categories of low, medium and high priced from 18 lakhs to 5 crores. Among them, the houses costing more than 40 lakhs were in Thane city.

More about CREDAI-MCHI exhibition

So, houses priced from 18 lakh onwards were in Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Khardi, Karjat areas. 50 builders participated in this exhibition and a total of 100 projects were exhibited. The participation of developers in this year's exhibition has increased by 25 percent compared to last year.

Jitendra Mehta, CREDAI-MCHI, Thane president said, "There was a perception that buying a house in Thane was beyond the reach of common people. Earlier, 300 to 350 square feet houses in the city were limited to one room kitchens but now 1BHK is being built of these sizes.

Middle-class seek affordable houses

As the prices of these houses are affordable, it was seen that middle class consumers are inclined to buy these houses. Like Thane city, the areas of Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Khardi, Karjat have also seen a large increase in urbanization and large housing projects are also coming up in these areas. Many people are eager to invest here. Such customers were also provided facilities in this exhibition.

Stalls of many projects along the Bhiwandi bypass highway were available in the exhibition. The prices of these houses were from 18 lakhs onwards and shops were available from 30 lakhs onwards. Options for land and bungalows in areas like Khardi, Shahapur, Karjat were also available and the stalls of household items were also made available in this exhibition."

CREDAI-MCHI exhibition in digital format

Mehta further added, "A large number of housing projects are coming up in the city of Thane in the Mumbai metropolitan area and these projects highlight the importance of real estate in Thane. Thane is a culturally rich and safe city with a good lifestyle and the reason it is a great choice for a family looking for a home to make their dream come true. Thane is one of the best urban agglomerations not only in the Mumbai metropolitan area but also in the entire country.

"The people who were unable to visit the exhibition, can now view the exhibition in digital format as the exhibition will continue for the next three months in digital form through the MCHI website. CREDAI MCHI Thane is not only setting up housing projects in Thane but also working to maintain social commitment. The people should visit the digital format of the exhibition if they are looking to turn their dream home into a reality."

