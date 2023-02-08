Thane: Class 12 student dies by suicide at her residence in Kapurbawdi area | Representative Image

Thane: A 17-year-old girl, a student of 12th standard from Thane committed suicide at her residence in Thane when she was alone at home. The incident took place on Tuesday, February 7 in a chawl beside the Shankar Temple at Manorama Nagar in Kapurbawdi area of Thane. The Kapurbawdi police station have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) in this case.

Deceased was reportedly in depression

Uttam Sonawane, senior police inspector, Kapurbawdi police station said, "The deceased identified as Pooja Tiwari used to live in a chawl at Manorama Nagar in Thane along with her father, mother and younger brother. On Tuesday Pooja's father and mother both went out for the work and her 14-year-old younger brother also went to play out and at that time Pooja hanged herself on the ceiling fan of her room. When her brother knocked the door there was no response and he informed his mother, father and neighbours who called the police. The family took Pooja immediately to the district government hospital in Thane where she was declared brought dead."

Sonawane further added, "We did not found any suicide note and as of now the parents said that she was in depression due to her nearing class 12th board examination. We have registered the accidental death report (ADR) in the case and further investigation is on."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

