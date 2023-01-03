Thane: 20-year-old tortured by husband dies by suicide | Representative Image

Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide

A 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her house at Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi on Sunday (Jan 1), a police officer from Narpoli police station said.

“We received a message from a neighbour of Jyoti Mahajan that she allegedly hanged herself in her house. We reached the spot and sent her body for a post mortem. It is alleged that regular torture by her husband caused her to take the step. We have arrested him and registered a case of abetment of suicide,” senior police inspector Madan Ballal of Narpoli police station said.

Thane student dies by suicide over scolding

Recently, a 16-year-old girl studying in 10th standard died by suicide at her residence in Kalyan on December 28. The girl died by suicide because her parents shouted at her for not studying properly for the upcoming board examination.

The Kolshewadi police are also investigating if there in any other reason apart from the shout from parents for studies.

A police officer from Kolshewadi police station said, "The deceased girl named Prachi Chavan was a student of 10th standard and her parents used to yell at her because she was not paying attention to her studied. Prachi lived with her family in Anandnagar area of Kalyan (East). She was angry with her parents' regular scolding and out of anger, she died by suicide."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

