Karnataka: 50-yr-old contractor dies by suicide in Tumkuru, as govt departments fail to clear his dues

Contractor TN Prasad | Twitter

Bengaluru: Amid the 40 per cent commission allegations against the Karnataka government, TN Prasad, a 50-year-old contractor, died by suicide in Karnataka's Tumkuru district. Prasad's body was found hanging at Devarayanadurga guest house.

According to a Times Now report, Prasad allegedly hanged himself due to pending bills which were not cleared by the government and the constant harassment from loan sharks.

The friends of the deceased also claimed that there were several bills pending at the government offices.

"They were pending for very long time. He had sold his newly constructed house a couple of months ago to repay loans," said an associate of Prasad.

Tumkuru SP informed Times Now, that Prasad has left a suicide note saying no one is responsible for his death. "Let my friends know. Happy New Year to them. I am sorry," the deceased wrote in the alleged suicide note.

Contractor dies by suicide in April

Earlier this year in April, a Belagavi-based contractor named Santosh Patil died by suicide at a lodge in Udupi. He had accused the then Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa and his staff of demanding bribe for clearing the bills he had allegedly done in Hindalga village in Belagavi.

Congress had accused the government of 40 per cent commission in several departments. The state Contractors' Association had also claimed that corruption has increased in the current administration.