Karnataka contractor suicide case: Former minister KS Eshwarappa cleared in probe by cops

Shankar RajUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa was cleared by the police after investigation into an alleged case of demand for bribe which led to the suicide of a contractor.

Following the suicide by contractor Santosh Patil, Eshwarappa had to step down as the suicide note alleged that the minister had demanded 40 percent commission for clearing a road work bill for Rs 4 crore.

Eshwarappa was cleared due to "lack of evidence", the police said. A report in connection with the suicide has been filed at a local court.

The state's powerful contractor lobbies had earlier admitted that there is an existing culture of commission, which goes well beyond 40 per cent.

It is now to be seen if Eshwarappa would be re-inducted into the Bommai cabinet.

