Karnataka: Government announces fresh health guidelines, masks to be mandatory for New Year celebrations

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has released fresh guidelines on Monday in the wake of surge in COVID cases in the country. According to the guidelines, masks are made mandatory at all public places like hotels, pubs, parks, etc. ahead of New Year celebrations.

"Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools, and colleges. Masks will also be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants, and bars," said Health Minister K Sudhakar.

