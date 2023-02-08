Thane: TMC to provide covaxin vaccination from Feb 8 in city

Thane: The state government has made available the stock of covaxin vaccine to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and it's vaccination started from Wednesday, February 8 in nine health centers of TMC. The TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed to the beneficiaries who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of this vaccination.

Details on vaccine centre

The covaxin vaccine has been started at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Parking Plaza, Kisan Nagar, Manpada, Shila Health Centre, CR, Wadia, Lokmanya Korus and Rosa Gardenia Health Centre also TMC's Kausa Hospital in Kalwa.

Details on the beneficiaries

The beneficiaries aged 15 to 18 years should get the first and second dose and the citizens above 18 years who will be given the first, second and booster doses of Covaxin vaccine and those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not yet received any dose of the vaccine should get vaccinated.

TMC's statement:

TMC in its statement said that, "Even though Corona is under control in India, it is not over yet. Apart from India, Corona patients are being found in large numbers in other countries. However, as a precautionary measure, the TMC officials has appealed to the citizens to get vaccinated."

