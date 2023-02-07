Thane: Civic body to set up a Library at CSM hospital in Kalwa

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has planned to provide a new alternative to help the relatives of the patients who are admitted to the hospital for treatment to make good use of their time and also to give them courage and mental support when the mental stress increases. The TMC has planned a free library for patients and relatives of patients along with doctors, nurses, wardboys at TMC's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

Soon to be launched library brainchild of TMC chief

At TMC's CSM hospital, patients from poor and middle class families come for various treatments. As the number of patients who come for OPD at this place every day is around fifteen hundred, the library is definitely going to be used to make good use of the time of the patients and their relatives who have come for the treatment. It will also help people who are with the patients admitted for the treatment to spend time. Also, the recovery period of the patients admitted for treatment is five to seven days, and there will be a separate library in the ward for such patients. This library is a brain child of TMC chief Abhijit Bangar and soon it will enter the service of the hospital.

Bangar informed, "There will be a separate library not only for patients but also for doctors, nurses, ward boys, nannies working in the hospital. Magazines and books related to medical developments, hospital management will be available in this library. The selection of books through the entire library will be done in such a way that the emphasis will be on trying to keep the mindset of the patients positive which can indirectly affect their health positively. The selection of books will include multilingual books, positive thinking books, humorous books, informative books on how to take care of yourself (self health)."

Initiative for those who cannot afford to buy books: TMC chief

While expressing the happiness, the TMC chief further added, "The height of a city is determined by the towering buildings in that city or by the libraries and reading culture of that city. Today, Thane city has libraries like Nagarwachan Mandir, which is 150 years old, Marathi Granth Museum, which has crossed 100 years, but many citizens cannot afford to go to the library and buy books. The patients who come to the hospital are worried due to their illness, so that these patients can get some relief and their time is valued, a mental corner will be started in the hospital. As the library will be arranged in an attractive manner."

Bangar also believes that everyone who comes to the hospital will want to go to this library and browse the books at least once.

"The library initiative is being implemented with the help of 'Let's Read India' Foundation. 'Books tell the stories of ages.' 'If you read, you will read' but in today's fast paced world there is no time to read books. This concept is being implemented first in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and gradually starting libraries in other health centers of the civic body is also under consideration of the administration" concluded Bangar.

