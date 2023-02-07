Thane: TMC chief orders to implement redevelopment works of 6 slum areas under cluster scheme

Representational Image | File

Thane: As the state government has approved the redevelopment of areas lacking basic services as well as dangerous and old buildings in the TMC jurisdiction the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar has given the orders to implement the development works of six URP's in the first phase in order to ensure clarity and confusion among the citizens.

Benefits of cluster housing scheme

The Group Development Scheme (Cluster) is an ambitious scheme for redevelopment of slum and densely populated areas. Along with the redevelopment of this area, development of the entire area in terms of town planning, all public utility facilities like roads, drains, schools, clinics, gardens, grounds etc. are included in this plan.

After the approval of the Group Development Plan in the TMC area, the administration has prepared plans for a total of 45 URPs. Of these a total of 6 URPs approved by the general body will soon be started.

The TMC has prepared a clear plan by giving complete information about the scheme to the citizens coming under the scope of these URPs so that there will be no confusion in their minds.

Details on URPs taken for redevlopment

Bangar informed that, "The first phase includes URP-1 – Kopri, URP-3- Rabodi, URP-6- Tekdi Bangla, URP-11- Hazuri, URP-12- Kisannagar and URP-13 Lokmanyanagar ."

The TMC chief said that , The following procedure has been fixed in respect of the 6 URPs determined in priority order. The first is that if the official buildings falling under the cluster scheme have been previously declared by the TMC as Critical Buildings (C-1) and the flat holders are willing to redevelop such buildings themselves, two options are available, in which the respective flat holders can either redevelop such buildings through a cluster or they can do it themselves, they will not be bound by the cluster scheme. Also, the said building will be included in the cluster plan only after 70 percent or more of the flat holders in the official building which is not declared as hazardous has given written consent. Otherwise, there will be no obligation for such buildings to be included in the cluster scheme."

TMC chief spoke on redevelopment of unauthorized buildings coming under the scope of the cluster scheme

Bangar further added, " It will be mandatory to redevelop the unauthorized buildings coming under the scope of the cluster scheme through the cluster itself. If the unauthorized/authorized building in the URP area declared through cluster scheme is declared as super hazardous (C-1) and the flat-holders therein do not want to redevelop such unauthorized/authorized dilapidated buildings as per the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, eviction proceedings will be carried out by the concerned Assistant Commissioner, Divisional Office to avoid loss of life.Similarly, it has been clarified that the development of vacant plots within the limits of the cluster scheme will be done through the cluster itself. Also in respect of the remaining 39 URPs, any restriction of the cluster scheme will be applicable until the Municipal Corporation decides on the priorities for redevelopment."

"A cluster scheme has been created for the redevelopment of slums and densely populated areas. It is being ensured that the said redevelopment will be done in a comprehensive manner as per the principle of town planning. But at the same time, this clarification is being given so that there is no confusion in the minds of the citizens as to which official buildings are eligible for redevelopment. Cluster scheme is for the benefit of all and care is being taken to ensure that no group in the population is disadvantaged" said Bangar.