Thane: 60-year-old man sexually assaults two minors in Mumbra; arrested

Thane: A 60-year-old man sexually assaulted two minor girls in Mumbra on Monday, February 6. The Mumbra police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

Ashok Kadlag, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station informed that, "The victim girls aged 9 and 7 live with their families in Mumbra area. The accused 60-year-old man lives next to them. The accused used to take the girls to his home on the pretext of giving them tuition and sometimes food. He would then sexually assault both of them. The girls informed their mother about the whole incident who then filed a complaint with Mumbra police station."

Kadlag further added, "Based on the complaint of the victim's mother we have registered a case against the accused under various IPC sections including POCSO. We have arrested the accused and further investigating the case."