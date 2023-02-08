Thane: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in village on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road; no casualty

Representative Image | File

A blaze broke out at a furniture godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

The warehouse is located in Rajnoli village on the Bhiwandi Kalyan road. Traffic was also affected on the Bhiwandi Kalyan route due to the blaze.

No casualty reported



No casualty was reported so far in the fire that erupted in the godown in Pimpalghar area around 6.30 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.



Two fire engines of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation were pressed into service and the fire fighting operation was underway, he said.

