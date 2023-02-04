Thane: Major fire at scrap godown in Bhiwandi, no casualty; visuals surface

FPJ

Thane: A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday at around 4 am.

As per the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officials fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room regarding the fire at the godown located in Fatima Nagar area at around 4 am. Soon after receiving the information we reached the spot with the team along with fire brigade personnel with four fire engines. The fire brigade personnel started the operation to douse the fire and it took around four hours for the fire brigade personnel to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be known."

