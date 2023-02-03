Mumbai Shocker! Teen stabbed over love affair in Chunabhatti area; two held

Mumbai Shocker! Teen stabbed over love affair; two held | Representative

The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Friday arrested two absconding accused for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old college student to death in Chunabhatti. The victim has been identified as Muddassar Mukhtar, a resident of Chembur. He was killed on his way back home from college on Thursday evening.

One of the arrested suspects – Aditya Tribuvan, 19, and Ejaz Sayyad, 20 – was said to be in love with a girl who left him for Shaikh. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the CCTV footage procured by the police from the area, Shaikh was walking with a few friends when he was intercepted by two bike-borne youths carrying a chopper-like sharp weapon with which they stabbed him and fled.

Shaikh’s brother Mujjim Mukhtar lodged a formal complaint against two unknown men. The police subsequently initiated a probe and flagged the suspects, aged 19 and 20 years, based on their technical investigation. They got a few details from two female students walking next to Shaikh at the time of the incident.

By Thursday night, the police and the Crime Branch zeroed in on their locations through intel and technical assistance. However, the two went into hiding. They were tracked within 12 hours by Friday morning after enquiries with family members.

