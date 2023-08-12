Navi Mumbai: 3 Pythons Rescued Last Week Across City

Ajay Manase rescues python with friends | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: At least three pythons were rescued last week across Navi Mumbai. In two cases, the reptile swallowed a pet animal and was unable to move. Snake rescuers rescued them and released them into the forest.

During the monsoon, it is common for snakes to come out from their burrows and forest areas and enter residential areas to get shelter. However, this year, the number of pythons being noticed in the residential areas is more than in previous years.

Snake lover rescues huge pythons

Early this week, a 9 to 10 feet python was spotted near Vijayalakshmi ground in Nere village in Panvel. Ajay Masane, a snake lover from Waje village, caught the reptile and released it in the forest. However, the python had already swallowed two goats of a farmer.

Masane said that at 8.30 am, a 9 to 10 feet long python weighing 20 to 25 kg preyed on two goats and swallowed one of them at Ramdas Gaikar's house near Vijayalakshmi Maidan in Nere. When Gaikar noticed, the snake was about to swallow the second goat. He immediately called his snake rescuer friend Masane.

Masane with the help of friends caught hold of the python and released it safely in the forest of Waje village.

9-foot long python seen at de-addiction center

In another case, at around 8 pm on Thursday, a 9 feet python was seen at a de-addiction centre in Waje village. Snake rescuer Masane caught the python and released it safely in its natural habitat in the forest next to Gadheshwar village.

On Thursday, at sector 8 in Belapur, a python was noticed and it was unable to move as it had swallowed a street dog near the hilly area. After some time, the snake vomited the animal as he was unable to move. Later, the python was rescued by local rescuers and later released into the forest area.