Mumbai News: After Sanjay Raut's House, 4-Feet-Long King Cobra Found At Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshree; Visuals Of Rescue Surface

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident that took place on Sunday evening, a 4-feet-long King Cobra snake was found in the premises of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence. The snake was reportedly spotted in the parking slot of Thackeray's Matoshree residence in Bandra's Kala Nagar.

Shortly after the snake was spotted by the staff of Matoshree, a protection and rescue team was called immediately to the spot. After the team reached Matoshree, they found the snake hiding near a water tank. The snake was then carefully caught by the rescue team and released into its natural habitat.

Visuals Show Uddhav Thackeray Present At Site During Rescue Operation

Visuals of the rescue operations have surfaced on the internet. In the video, one can see Uddhav Thackeray along with his younger son Tejas Thackeray. Reportedly, both were present there when the whole rescue operation was conducted. Tejas Thackeray, who happens to be a wildlife researcher was seen taking great interest during the snake's rescue attempt.

Snake Found At Sanjay Raut's Residence

Another snake was found at the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Bhandup a few days ago. Reportedly, Raut had held a press conference at his residence when a snake was spotted right near his chair when he was in the press conference.

However, the snake quickly slipped away from the spot within moments. Raut then immediately called off the press conference as a precautionary measure. A snake rescue team was called at the spot, which then found the snake and captured it, further releasing it into its natural habitat. The snake found at Raut's residence was a non-venemous one, belonging to the Pandivad variety.

