Nashik oxygen leak: Death toll rises to 24; high-level committee set up to probe incident

Death toll in the Nashik oxygen leak incident has risen to 24, informed Mayor Satish Kulkarni. He said that there was no negligence by the Corporation and a high-level committee has been set up to probe the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia for kin of the deceased who lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, a high-level inquiry has been ordered to probe the Nashik incident.

"The Corona-crisis has plunged the country into a vicious cycle. Overall, there is a heterogeneous battle going on against Corona, where there is no oxygen, where there are no medicines, where there are no beds. Due to this, patients are dying," Thackeray said.

"The news of the accident of oxygen leakage in Nashik Municipal Hospital is shocking, it is moving. An oxygen tank leak killed 22 patients. I have no words to express this grief. Suddenly, an accident like this happens while the Maharashtra government is betting on the patient to recover," he added.