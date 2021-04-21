Nashik oxygen leak: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar directs administration to strengthen safety system in all hospitals

Following the unfortunate incident of oxygen leakage at Nashik's Zakir Hussain Hospital, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a bid to avoid such incidents in future has asked the administration to maintain safe and continuous oxygen supply in all hospitals and strengthen the safety system.
So far in the incident, 22 patients have died due to the leakage.
On Wednesday (April 21) at least 22 patients died due to the uninterrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.
As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank," he told reporters.
He said the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high, reported PTI.
Earlier, FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane had said that at least 11 patients who were on ventilators at a hospital in Nashik have died. He further said that the Maharashtra government will look into the matter and conduct a thorough probe.
Over the incident, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackeray, NCP leader Sachin Sawant expressed grief over the deaths of patients and have demanded an inquiry in the case.
