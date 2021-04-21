Nashik oxygen leak: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar directs administration to strengthen safety system in all hospitals

Following the unfortunate incident of oxygen leakage at Nashik's Zakir Hussain Hospital, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a bid to avoid such incidents in future has asked the administration to maintain safe and continuous oxygen supply in all hospitals and strengthen the safety system.

So far in the incident, 22 patients have died due to the leakage.

On Wednesday (April 21) at least 22 patients died due to the uninterrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.