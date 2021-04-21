'Unfortunate': Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, Aaditya Thackeray express grief over deaths in Nashik oxygen leakage incident

At least 22 patients who were on ventilators at a hospital in Nashik have died, confirmed Nashik District Magistrate on Wednesday, adding oxygen leakage at a storage tank could be linked to these fatalities and promised a probe.

These patients were being treated at a hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the COVID-19 patients.

Initially 11 patients were reported dead on which Rajesh Tope to the reporters said "As per the information available with us, 11 patients who were on ventilators at the hospital in Nashik have died. The leakage was spotted at the oxygen tank which was supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths of the 11 patients in the hospital."

He said the Maharashtra government will look into the matter and conduct a thorough probe. "We will issue a statement later after the investigation is over," Tope added.

A video of oxygen purportedly leaking from the storage plant has gone viral on social media since this morning. Some relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patients have alleged that the "lowered supply of oxygen" claimed the lives of their kin.