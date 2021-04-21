'Unfortunate': Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, Aaditya Thackeray express grief over deaths in Nashik oxygen leakage incident

Amidst the oxygen shortage being faced in the state of Maharashtra, a sudden oxygen gas leak incident in Nashik at at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital has created a cause of concern. Over the shocking incident, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party's Sachin Sawant and others have expressed concern.
Mr Fadnavis said, "What happened in Nashik is terrible. It's being said that 11 people died which is very disturbing." The former CM has demanded that the other patients should be helped and must be shifted if needed. Also, he has demanded a detailed inquiry in the case.
Union Minister Amit Shah said, "Distressed to hear the news of the accident. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident."
Aaditya Thackeray offering condolences said, "The accident at Zakir Hussain Hospital is extremely unfortunate. We all share the grief of all these families. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and all the officials are in touch with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This unfortunate incident will be thoroughly investigated."
While NCP's Sachin Sawant has targeted the BJP in Nashik. He has demanded inquiry into the tragedy at Nasik's Zakir Hussain Hospital which is managed by Nasik Municipal Corporation which is under BJP Maharashtra's rule. BJP must take responsibility. He asked, Where are Mayor and 3 BJP local MLAs?
At least 22 patients who were on ventilators at a hospital in Nashik have died, confirmed Nashik District Magistrate on Wednesday, adding oxygen leakage at a storage tank could be linked to these fatalities and promised a probe.
These patients were being treated at a hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the COVID-19 patients.
Initially 11 patients were reported dead on which Rajesh Tope to the reporters said "As per the information available with us, 11 patients who were on ventilators at the hospital in Nashik have died. The leakage was spotted at the oxygen tank which was supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths of the 11 patients in the hospital."
He said the Maharashtra government will look into the matter and conduct a thorough probe. "We will issue a statement later after the investigation is over," Tope added.
A video of oxygen purportedly leaking from the storage plant has gone viral on social media since this morning. Some relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patients have alleged that the "lowered supply of oxygen" claimed the lives of their kin.
