 Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Taloja MIDC, Thick Smoke Engulfs Area | Videos
A massive fire at a chemical company in Taloja MIDC, Navi Mumbai, caused panic late Thursday night. Firefighters rushed to contain the blaze, visible from afar. Officials report no injuries, but smoke spread discomfort. The cause is unknown and damage assessment is ongoing.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: A massive fire erupted at a chemical company located in the Taloja Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Navi Mumbai late on Thursday night, triggering panic in the industrial belt. Fire officials confirmed that at least three fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the blaze.

Visuals from the scene showed towering flames and thick plumes of black smoke rising high into the night sky, visible from several metres away. The intensity of the fire and the dense smoke raised concerns among residents and workers in nearby industrial and residential areas. In other visuals, firefighting personnel were seen gearing up and deploying equipment to contain the blaze.

Firefighters worked continuously to bring the situation under control and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent units. Officials told ANI that the smoke spread across surrounding areas, causing temporary discomfort, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties. The extent of damage to the chemical unit is yet to be assessed and authorities are continuing their operations to fully douse the flames and ensure safety.

Officials added that the exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Further details regarding the nature of chemicals stored at the facility and potential environmental impact are awaited. As a precaution, nearby units were alerted and emergency protocols were activated in the industrial area.

Another Fire Reported Just A Day Ago

This incident comes just a day after another fire-related mishap was reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. On Wednesday, a fire broke out at a power loom factory in Khoni village’s Siddharth Nagar area during the early hours. According to fire officials, the blaze escalated after a cylinder at the site exploded, intensifying the fire and injuring one firefighter during the rescue operation.

The injured firefighter was immediately provided medical attention, and officials later confirmed that the fire at the power loom factory was successfully brought under control. The cause of that fire, too, remains under investigation.

