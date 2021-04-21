'Anguished by the loss of lives': PM Modi expresses grief over Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident that killed 22 COVID-19 patients

He said the municipal corporation immediately shifted dura cylinders from other facilities in the city to help the patients at the Zakir Hussain Hospital.

According to local officials, the oxygen leakage was noticed around 12.30 pm, following which hospital authorities were alerted.

Hospital officials in turn contacted municipal commissioner Kailash Jadhav seeking technical help to stop the leakage, they said.

Mandhare said a private company looks after the maintenance of the oxygen storage tank located on the premises of the hospital.

"We have given all the information to the government.

As far as the oxygen supply is concerned, the NMC has received dura cylinders from places where the consumption is less.

Oxygen will be supplied to the patients from these cylinders," he said.

Divisional Revenue Commissioner Radhakrishna Game said a 13 KL (kilolitre) oxygen tank was set up on the premises of the hospital, located in Dwarka area in the north Maharashtra city.

"Around 10 am, a socket of the oxygen storage tank broke and the leakage started. When the hospital staff came to know about it, they deployed jumbo cylinders to supply oxygen to the patients and started shifting some of the patients," he said.

Game said the leakage has been stopped, the tank repaired and the oxygen supply is being normalised.

"As the incident happened, people rushed to the hospital wards which created hurdles in the rescue operations.