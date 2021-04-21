Nashik oxygen leak: People express anguish and demand justice for victims on Twitter

At least 22 patients died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra on Wednesday. The interruption occurred due to the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.
The patients who died were on ventilators at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. Mandhare also informed PTI that the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.
The news immediately went viral on social media. Several people took to Twitter to express the anguish they felt upon hearing the news. People across India are conveying their condolences to the families of the bereaved.
This incidence has also added to the panic that already surrounds the pandemic. Also, people are condemning the officials at the scene who could not prevent the leakage, asking for strict punishment.
One person wrote in a tweet, "22 deaths is not a simple thing. Incompitency is not a excuse for this rough management. Incompetent persons can't be allowed to such a important duties. Services of Hospital is being charity to serve the humanity, patient, It's not a rojgar."
Another wrote, "It is so unfortunate incident which took the lives of 11 people in #Nashik caused by leaked oxygen in a hospital. Whoever is responsible for this absolute carelessness must be punished. My heartly condolences are with the families of demised in this disaster."
Here's a look at what people are saying about the news.
