Nashik oxygen leak: People express anguish and demand justice for victims on Twitter

The news immediately went viral on social media. Several people took to Twitter to express the anguish they felt upon hearing the news. People across India are conveying their condolences to the families of the bereaved.

This incidence has also added to the panic that already surrounds the pandemic. Also, people are condemning the officials at the scene who could not prevent the leakage, asking for strict punishment.

One person wrote in a tweet, "22 deaths is not a simple thing. Incompitency is not a excuse for this rough management. Incompetent persons can't be allowed to such a important duties. Services of Hospital is being charity to serve the humanity, patient, It's not a rojgar."