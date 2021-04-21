Nashik oxygen leak: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased, orders for high level inquiry

Following the unfortunate incident of oxygen leakage at Nashik's Zakir Hussain municipal hospital, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray have expressed grief over the deaths of 22 COVID-19 patients due to interruption in the supply of oxygen. The CM has ordered for a high level inquiry in the case and has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The CM assured that whoever responsible for this accident shall not be spared and also has urged to not politicize this unfortunate incident.

Uddhav Thackeray said that he has ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole incident. He also announced Rs 5 lakh each to the heirs of the deceased.

He said, "This incident is not only shocking for all but also teaches the administration that we need to be very careful in this whole struggle against the pandemic. The available doctors and medical staff are working day and night to save the lives of the patients in crisis situation."